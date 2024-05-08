Family Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,294 iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $113,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.10. The stock had a trading volume of 188,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $39.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.24.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

