Family Asset Management LLC Sells 1,046 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Family Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.79. 153,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,164. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $51.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

