Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Earns Outperform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Posted by on May 8th, 2024

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGMGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $212.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $225.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

NYSE AGM traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.44. The company had a trading volume of 26,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,839. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52 week low of $122.96 and a 52 week high of $199.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.56.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGMGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.02. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $403.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 194.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 464.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 304.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Featured Stories

