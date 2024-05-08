Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Ferguson by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $220.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.31. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $141.47 and a 1-year high of $224.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.74%.

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

