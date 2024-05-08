Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.150- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.0 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.1 billion.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Ferrari from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $413.86.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $2.443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%.
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.
