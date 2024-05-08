Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.00% from the stock’s previous close.

FIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.79.

FIS traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.53. 2,693,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,448,050. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $75.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.91.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,199,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,451 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $773,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,049 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,619,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $506,753,000 after acquiring an additional 121,154 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,422,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $505,956,000 after purchasing an additional 537,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,594,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

