Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $90.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FIS. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.63.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $74.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $75.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.91.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -12.81%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.