FIGS, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of FIGS in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for FIGS’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FIGS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FIGS from $4.85 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down from $8.50) on shares of FIGS in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

FIGS stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $849.55 million, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.41. FIGS has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $8.84.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. FIGS’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 15,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $87,321.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 409,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,613.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,787 shares of company stock valued at $122,632. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in FIGS during the third quarter worth $178,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FIGS by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 923,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 30,793 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in FIGS by 176.6% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 86,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 55,076 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26,168 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

