Financial Contrast: Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) and NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE)

NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) and Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.9% of NeueHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Alignment Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 64.3% of NeueHealth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Alignment Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get NeueHealth alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeueHealth and Alignment Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeueHealth $1.16 billion 0.05 -$1.15 billion ($151.20) -0.04 Alignment Healthcare $1.82 billion 0.72 -$148.02 million ($0.84) -8.18

Risk and Volatility

Alignment Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than NeueHealth. Alignment Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeueHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

NeueHealth has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alignment Healthcare has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NeueHealth and Alignment Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeueHealth -71.23% N/A -1.21% Alignment Healthcare -7.81% -91.06% -22.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for NeueHealth and Alignment Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeueHealth 0 1 0 0 2.00 Alignment Healthcare 1 4 3 1 2.44

NeueHealth currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Alignment Healthcare has a consensus price target of $8.47, indicating a potential upside of 23.32%. Given NeueHealth’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NeueHealth is more favorable than Alignment Healthcare.

Summary

Alignment Healthcare beats NeueHealth on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeueHealth

(Get Free Report)

NeueHealth, Inc., a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics. It operates risk-bearing clinics under the Centrum Health, AssociatesMD, and Premier Medical Associates brand names. The company also offers integrated system care solution, such as embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services; and chronic care management, transitions of care, and referral management services. The NeueSolutions segment enables providers and medical groups to succeed in performance-based arrangements; and participates in the centers for healthcare access to medicare beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Group, Inc. and changed its name to NeueHealth, Inc. in January 2024. NeueHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Doral, Florida.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc., a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NeueHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeueHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.