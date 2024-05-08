Financial Contrast: First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) and First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Meridian has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian and First Commonwealth Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian 6.75% 7.64% 0.53% First Commonwealth Financial 24.96% 12.89% 1.44%

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. First Commonwealth Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Meridian pays out 47.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Commonwealth Financial pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meridian has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Commonwealth Financial has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Meridian and First Commonwealth Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Commonwealth Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

Meridian currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.25%. First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus price target of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 18.57%. Given Meridian’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Meridian is more favorable than First Commonwealth Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.6% of Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Meridian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meridian and First Commonwealth Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian $168.55 million 0.59 $13.24 million $1.05 8.52 First Commonwealth Financial $626.61 million 2.24 $157.06 million $1.61 8.51

First Commonwealth Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian. First Commonwealth Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meridian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Commonwealth Financial beats Meridian on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans comprising business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, shared national credits, and other financing; commercial real estate, and land development and construction loans for residential and commercial projects; and consumer and home equity lending, private banking, merchant, and title and land settlement services. In addition, the company operates and originates mortgage loans for 1-4 family dwellings; and offers real estate holding, investment advisory, and equipment leasing services, as well as financial planning and wealth management services. Meridian Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company's commercial banking services comprise commercial lending, business checking accounts, online account management services, payroll direct deposits, commercial cash management services, and repurchase agreements, as well as ACH origination services. In addition, it offers various trust and asset management services; auto, home, and business insurance, as well as term life insurance; and annuities, mutual funds, and stock and bond brokerage services through a broker-dealer and insurance brokers. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

