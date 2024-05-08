First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.03 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Down 14.4 %

FWRG opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.46, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on FWRG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, insider Eric Richard Hartman sold 1,474 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $36,894.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,967.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William A. Kussell sold 8,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $185,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,409 shares in the company, valued at $274,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Richard Hartman sold 1,474 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $36,894.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,967.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,085,127 shares of company stock valued at $170,038,222. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

