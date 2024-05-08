First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Barclays

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of FWRG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.62. 669,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,946. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average is $21.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.03 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 4.62%. First Watch Restaurant Group’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Richard Hartman sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $36,894.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,967.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Richard Hartman sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $36,894.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,967.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 121,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $2,982,777.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,871 shares in the company, valued at $10,559,245.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,085,127 shares of company stock worth $170,038,222 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,478,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,716,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,408,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,310,000 after acquiring an additional 175,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,311,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after purchasing an additional 263,101 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,233,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,074,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,600,000 after purchasing an additional 93,931 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

