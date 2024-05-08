Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Flowserve from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.55.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Flowserve

Flowserve Price Performance

FLS stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.42. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $49.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Flowserve by 14,663.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.