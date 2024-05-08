Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Flushing Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Flushing Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Flushing Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Flushing Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of FFIC opened at $12.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Flushing Financial has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $354.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $112.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.12 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Flushing Financial by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Flushing Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,158,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,210,000 after buying an additional 12,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 490,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,649 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $96,453.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,746.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $96,453.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,746.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $250,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

