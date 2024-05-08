Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Announces Earnings Results

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Flywire Trading Down 22.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,198. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -181.31, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.17. Flywire has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

Insider Activity at Flywire

In other news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 4,730 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $129,129.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 214,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,860,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Flywire news, COO Rob Orgel sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $468,195.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 468,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,784,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $129,129.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 214,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,860,709.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,800 shares of company stock worth $3,743,582 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.53.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

