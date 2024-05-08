Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Flywire Price Performance

Shares of Flywire stock traded down $4.29 on Wednesday, hitting $16.25. 1,162,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,622. Flywire has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -181.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Flywire from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Flywire in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $129,129.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 214,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,860,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 13,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $313,945.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,852,049.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $129,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 214,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,860,709.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,582 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

