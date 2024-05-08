Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Up 0.1%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.21 and last traded at $12.18. Approximately 10,501,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 53,435,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on F shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $475,899,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,152,000. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,808 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,965 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,391,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,085,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.