Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FRPT. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upgraded Freshpet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Freshpet from $67.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $104.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.71.

Freshpet Stock Performance

FRPT stock opened at $120.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $127.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.64 and its 200-day moving average is $90.00. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.93 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total transaction of $773,818.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $399,011.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,444,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total transaction of $773,818.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,762 shares of company stock worth $1,737,280. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at $17,845,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 68,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter worth $295,000.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading

