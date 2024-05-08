Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $15.50 to $17.50. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Fulton Financial traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 3221553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FULT. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

