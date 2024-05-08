FY2024 Earnings Estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report released on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.06. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s FY2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XRAY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $28.25 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average is $32.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -64.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -145.45%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

