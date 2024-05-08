FY2024 EPS Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXTA. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.
Shares of AXTA opened at $36.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51.
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,208,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $788,403,000 after purchasing an additional 322,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,470,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,723 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,856.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,866,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,757 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,657,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,292,000 after purchasing an additional 382,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,825,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,908,000 after buying an additional 73,604 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.
