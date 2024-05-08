FY2025 EPS Estimates for Ardelyx, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a research report issued on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ardelyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The company had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Ardelyx’s revenue was up 303.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARDX. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ardelyx from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $9.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -33.25 and a beta of 0.87. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,494 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter worth $10,200,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at $9,384,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ardelyx by 185.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,666,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 1,082,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ardelyx by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,895,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 915,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ardelyx

In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 15,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $140,857.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 384,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,138.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ardelyx news, insider Robert Blanks sold 5,017 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $43,898.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 368,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 15,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $140,857.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 384,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,138.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,769 shares of company stock worth $1,734,099. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

