FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Issued By Brookline Capital Management

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moderna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $12.97 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.50. The consensus estimate for Moderna’s current full-year earnings is ($7.47) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Moderna’s FY2027 earnings at $17.75 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $39.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.89.

Moderna Stock Down 0.9 %

Moderna stock opened at $121.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The company’s revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $53,883.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $1,663,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,026,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,827,186.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $53,883.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $917,896.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,954 shares of company stock valued at $14,822,576 over the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,623 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after buying an additional 1,614,460 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,565,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Moderna by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,887,000 after acquiring an additional 517,683 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

