FY2028 EPS Estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braidwell LP grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,362,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,392,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,978,000 after purchasing an additional 302,270 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 371.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 404,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 319,037 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,286,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,275,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,112,000 after purchasing an additional 402,674 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

