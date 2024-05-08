G999 Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.11 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. In the last week, G999 has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $13.11 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00055368 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00019613 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00014370 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

