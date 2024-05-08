General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises 1.3% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,987 shares of company stock valued at $18,836,700. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.53.

Get Our Latest Report on GD

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $292.74. 981,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $296.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.23 and a 200 day moving average of $264.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.