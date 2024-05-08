Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives $37.83 Average PT from Analysts

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GNTX shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98. Gentex has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average of $33.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.38 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentex will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 86.4% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 78,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 36,353 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Gentex by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth about $3,188,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after acquiring an additional 44,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

