George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Raised to C$235.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$222.00 to C$235.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.62% from the company’s current price.

WN has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on George Weston from C$226.00 to C$227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins increased their price target on George Weston from C$205.00 to C$212.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on George Weston from C$185.00 to C$196.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$216.67.

Shares of WN stock traded up C$4.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$191.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,449. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$181.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$170.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.23. George Weston has a 12-month low of C$144.41 and a 12-month high of C$194.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$2.51 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of C$14.70 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that George Weston will post 11.8758003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,086 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.24, for a total value of C$191,393.60. In other George Weston news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 79,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.88, for a total transaction of C$11,474,503.92. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.24, for a total value of C$191,393.60. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,008 shares of company stock valued at $24,350,724. 58.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

