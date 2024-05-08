goeasy (TSE:GSY) Given New C$205.00 Price Target at Desjardins

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$190.00 to C$205.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on goeasy from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on goeasy from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$206.20.

Shares of GSY stock traded up C$2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$186.80. The stock had a trading volume of 86,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,734. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$94.20 and a twelve month high of C$188.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$167.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$154.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25, a current ratio of 15.62 and a quick ratio of 28.46.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.92 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$338.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$340.35 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 33.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that goeasy will post 16.6561044 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total transaction of C$4,727,400.00. 22.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

