goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Raised to C$230.00 at CIBC

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$195.00 to C$201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Desjardins upped their price objective on goeasy from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities raised their target price on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$206.20.

TSE:GSY traded up C$2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$186.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25, a current ratio of 15.62 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$94.20 and a twelve month high of C$188.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$167.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$154.33.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.92 by C$0.09. goeasy had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of C$338.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$340.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 16.6561044 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total transaction of C$4,727,400.00. Insiders own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

