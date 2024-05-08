Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down to $14.79

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.79, but opened at $14.05. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $14.29, with a volume of 1,083,235 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on GOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOGL

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $196.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.19 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 12.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 214.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 22.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,876 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 86,628 shares in the last quarter. BDL Capital Management acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth $930,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the third quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.