GoodRx (GDRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. GoodRx has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company's conference call can do so using this link.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $196.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $195.59 million. On average, analysts expect GoodRx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GoodRx Price Performance

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.37. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $9.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDRX. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoodRx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.78.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

