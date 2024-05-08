GoodRx (GDRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. GoodRx has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $196.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.59 million. On average, analysts expect GoodRx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
GoodRx Price Performance
NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.37. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $9.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on GoodRx
GoodRx Company Profile
GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GoodRx
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.