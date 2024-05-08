Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education updated its Q2 guidance to $1.02-1.06 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.35-7.82 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $9.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.52. 130,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,575. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $99.65 and a 1-year high of $156.56.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOPE. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $198,975.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.