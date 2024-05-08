Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.810-3.090 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $287.0 million-$299.0 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.570-8.040 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOPE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $139.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.26. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $99.65 and a one year high of $144.94.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $198,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

