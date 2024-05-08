Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Gray Television had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Gray Television Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GTN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 680,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,931. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $657.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is -23.02%.

Insider Activity at Gray Television

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,982,386 shares in the company, valued at $24,127,502.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 13.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GTN shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Gray Television from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gray Television from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

