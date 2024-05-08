Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Declares $0.33 Dividend

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3292 per share on Thursday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

Great Wall Motor Stock Performance

GWLLY traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.90. 633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885. Great Wall Motor has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Europe, ASEAN countries, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, multi-purpose vehicles, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

