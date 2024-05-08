Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Declares $0.33 Dividend

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3292 per share on Thursday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.
Great Wall Motor Stock Performance
GWLLY traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.90. 633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885. Great Wall Motor has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70.
About Great Wall Motor
