Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $672.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.22 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 72.80% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Griffon updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Griffon Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. Griffon has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $75.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.68 and a 200-day moving average of $60.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Insider Transactions at Griffon

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director James W. Sight sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total transaction of $134,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Griffon from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Griffon

About Griffon

(Get Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.