Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives $31.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.44.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 10,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $275,306.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,239,459.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 10,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $275,306.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,239,459.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $7,848,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 506,588 shares of company stock worth $13,367,577. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 32,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 0.3 %

GO stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average of $27.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $36.54.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $989.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.44 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

See Also

