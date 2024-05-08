Guardant Health (GH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Guardant Health has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 301.94%. On average, analysts expect Guardant Health to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Guardant Health stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.24. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia acquired 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,972.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,706.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

