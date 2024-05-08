HC Wainwright Lowers Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Price Target to $3.30

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.40 to $3.30 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 84.36% from the company’s current price.

URG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.40 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley started coverage on Ur-Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ur-Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.83.

Ur-Energy Price Performance

Shares of Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. Ur-Energy has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.01. The company has a market cap of $504.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 173.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Ur-Energy will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 26,245,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,418,000 after buying an additional 307,016 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ur-Energy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,349,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,647 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,514,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,419 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,584,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,335,000 after acquiring an additional 165,082 shares during the period. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 2,234,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 78,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

