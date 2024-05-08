HEICO Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HEICO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $208.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.07. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $153.63 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HEICO had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $896.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in HEICO by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 567,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,438,000 after acquiring an additional 43,509 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HEICO by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the third quarter valued at $6,908,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its holdings in HEICO by 27.3% during the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 80,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 17,323 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in HEICO in the third quarter worth about $705,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $243,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,953,559.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

