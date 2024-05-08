Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Heidrick & Struggles International has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.59. The stock had a trading volume of 67,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,571. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.21. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The company has a market capitalization of $618.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $253.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HSII shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

