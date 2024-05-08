Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $840-860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $845.45 million.

Helios Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of HLIO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.38. 136,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.76. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $67.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

About Helios Technologies

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

(Get Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.