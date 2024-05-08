Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.350-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.0 million-$860.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $845.5 million. Helios Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.35-2.75 EPS.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

HLIO stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.33. The stock had a trading volume of 136,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,324. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.76. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $67.31.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Helios Technologies Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

See Also

