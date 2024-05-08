Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1462 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Henderson Land Development’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Henderson Land Development Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HLDCY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.14. 100,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,655. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. Henderson Land Development has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $3.61.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

