Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HSIC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.73.

HSIC traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,005. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 389,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,437,000 after buying an additional 21,740 shares during the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 99.5% during the first quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 144,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 71,870 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 95,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,755,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,552,000 after purchasing an additional 388,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

