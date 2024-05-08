Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.000-5.160 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.3 billion-$13.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.4 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSIC. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs restated a market perform rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $72.93. 640,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,594. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.34. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

