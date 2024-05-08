HI Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.39 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. HI has a market cap of $1.39 million and $199,634.90 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009187 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011501 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001505 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,344.73 or 1.00006848 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00012918 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008185 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000057 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00050296 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $202,786.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

