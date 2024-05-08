Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Issues Earnings Results

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $350.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.47 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

HLMN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.48. 77,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.56 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

Insider Transactions at Hillman Solutions

In other Hillman Solutions news, Director John W. Swygert sold 7,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $70,196.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,490.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hillman Solutions news, Director John W. Swygert sold 7,207 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $70,196.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,490.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jon Michael Adinolfi sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $1,079,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 659,889 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,511.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 618,658 shares of company stock worth $5,958,077 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

