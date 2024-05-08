Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.26, but opened at $11.80. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 3,705,664 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.07.

In related news, COO Melissa Baird sold 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $141,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 538,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,298.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $2,368,655.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $141,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 538,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,298.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 736,191 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,700. 31.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,173,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,142,000 after purchasing an additional 46,541 shares during the last quarter. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth $86,836,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,147,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,117,000 after buying an additional 193,507 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 22,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,032,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 287,552 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

